Liverpool backed to sign ‘magic’ £42m target by former Premier League star

Liverpool have been urged to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips, who bagged 130 goals for Sunderland in the English top-flight, believes the Spaniard could be a ‘great’ replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Speaking to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said Saul possesses a little bit of ‘magic’ that Liverpool could use…

“He could be a great signing and replacement for Wijnaldum,” Phillips said.

“It sounds like they’ve been admirers of his for a long time so they will have done their homework on him. He is coming from the champions of Spain as well, let’s not forget.

“Liverpool will have a lot of the ball next season and he is someone who possesses that little bit of magic. I think it could turn out to be a really good replacement if they can get him in for money that’s not ridiculous.”

Saul has been heavily linked with an Atletico Madrid exit this summer, with Liverpool often tipped to make a move for the Spaniard.

Mundo Deportivo, as cited by Sport Witness, report the Reds have already had a bid of £35 million rejected, while also claiming an offer of £42 million would do the trick.