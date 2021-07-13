Liverpool centre-half reveals ‘massive’ role team-mate played in injury recovery

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez made his long-awaited return to first-team training this week.

The Reds are currently posted up at their training camp in Austria, preparing for the new season ahead.

Gomez, alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold, has returned to fitness and revealed some details of his recovery.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 24-year-old said one team-mate in particular was a ‘massive’ support.

“There were so many moments, right at the beginning, when [Virg and me] were at home on the sofa and couldn’t move, and we were FaceTiming and speaking about things,” Gomez said.

“It’s someone to relate to, to vent to at times when you’re frustrated, so it was massive. I think we’re both thankful to have had each other; it was cruel circumstances, but it definitely made things easier.”

No doubt Liverpool fans would have preferred only one of them got injured – neither, even more so! – but it’s good to know they looked out for each-other during a difficult period for them both.

The duo could be in action for the Reds later this month, with four pre-season friendlies lined up against German and Austrian opposition.