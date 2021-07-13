Liverpool discover how much it’ll cost to sign Atletico midfielder; clubs are £7m apart – report

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are reportedly just £7 million apart in their negotiations for Saul Niguez.

The Reds have been heavily linked with several midfielders this summer, after Gini Wijnaldum’s exit, but reports surrounding the Spaniard have been particularly outstanding.

Mundo Deportivo, as cited by Sport Witness, report Liverpool have had a bid of £35 million turned down for Saul, while also claiming an offer of £42 million would do the trick.

Furthermore, the above report reveals negotiations between the Reds and Atletico have taken a break after Barcelona entered the fray.

The Catalan giants have also been linked with moves for Saul and fellow Liverpool target Renato Sanches.

A report by Le10Sport this week states Barcelona are unable to afford a £30 million move for the Lille midfielder, however – so it’s unlikely they’ll be able to find an agreement with Atletico.