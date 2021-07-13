Liverpool handed transfer boost as Barcelona flounder in €35m pursuit – report

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who claim Barcelona are also keen on the Portuguese but don’t have the financial weight to back up their interest this summer.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano expects Liverpool to complete shock signing; drops cryptic transfer hint

The above report states Sanches is valued at around €35 million, while Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Lille are prepared to sell the midfielder.

If Le10Sport are to be believed, Barcelona’s difficult situation could directly benefit Liverpool.

The Reds have confirmed interest in Sanches, as per Goal’s Neil Jones, as Jurgen Klopp faces the arduous task of finding a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The Lille star could be a good fit for Liverpool after impressing for Portugal at Euro 2020.

It’s been a difficult few years for Sanches, with highs of signing for Bayern Munich after an outstanding showing in the previous European Championships in 2016 and lows of a stuttering stint at Swansea City, littered with fitness problems.