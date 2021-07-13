Liverpool in ‘pole position’ for Renato Sanches as Lille prepare to sell – reports

Liverpool are said to be in ‘pole position’ to make a move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.

That’s according to Sportitalia reporter Rudy Galetti, who claims the Reds ‘remain’ in a strong position for the Portugal international.

The above report also states Barcelona are in the race for Sanches, despite their financials being in tatters.

After a strong showing at Euro 2020, stock in the midfielder has certainly gone up, but Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Lille are ready to cash in on the resurgent star.

Liverpool’s interest in Sanches was confirmed by Goal journalist Neil Jones earlier this summer, but it remains to be seen just how keen the Reds are on the 23-year-old.

It’ll likely all come down to how much Lille demand for Sanches, should Jurgen Klopp and co. make a move – Transfermarkt value the midfielder at £27 million, but it’d be a surprise if Les Dogues don’t ask for more.