(Photo) Ibrahima Konate hits social media with snap from first Liverpool training session

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has completed his first training session as a Reds player.

The young Frenchman has been quite open about his excitement at joining the club on social media, and hasn’t wasted any time in keeping up that energy.

Liverpool are currently preparing for the new season in their summer training camp in Austria, where they’ll play four pre-season friendlies.

Konate took to Twitter to share a snap from his first session with the Reds, as he continues to win fans over before even kicking a ball!