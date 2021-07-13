(Photo) Liverpool star, who was injured for nine months, snapped in training

Liverpool star Joe Gomez has been pictured in training alongside his team-mates in the Reds’ training camp.

The lads are currently posted up in Austria as they prepare for the new season ahead.

MORE: (Video) Konate & Klopp embrace in training clip which Liverpool fans will love

Gomez was severely injured back in November during international duty and hasn’t been in action since.

The defender’s return to fitness comes as a massive boost for Liverpool – and we at Empire of the Kop can’t wait to see our No.12 pull on the famous red shirt once again.