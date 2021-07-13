(Photos) Joe Gomez hits social media after long-awaited Liverpool return

Liverpool centre-half Joe Gomez has made his long-awaited return to first-team training…

The squad are currently posted up at their training camp in Austria, with some members yet to join after being in action for their national sides over the summer.

Gomez, alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, is preparing for the new season with the Reds.

The No.12 has been out of action since last November with an injury, but has now hit Twitter with some new photographs after training with the squad this week…

Not many better feelings 🙏🏼💫 pic.twitter.com/l26eQzfPU0 — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 13, 2021