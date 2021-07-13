(Video) Konate completes first Liverpool training session – he looks absolutely massive

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has completed his first full day training with the Reds.

The squad are currently posted up at their summer camp in Austria, where a host of stars have already began flooding in.

Liverpool players in action for their national sides until very recently – like Alisson and Bobby Firmino – will be given an extra few weeks to recharge, before joining the Reds.

Konate is already settling into his new surroundings, completing his fist training session with the coaching staff and making fast friends with James Milner.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 2.30 to get a glimpse of the 6’4″ defender dwarfing his new team-mates…