Ex-golden boot-winner issues 2021/22 prediction for Liverpool starlet who excelled on loan last term

Kevin Phillips has tipped Liverpool to send Harvey Elliott back out on loan this coming season.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a highly successful spell in the Championship last term, registering 18 goal contributions in the league, despite many neutrals predicting that the player would struggle to adapt to the physicality of the division.

“Another year of regular football will do him the world of good,” the former golden boot-winner told Football Insider.

“I cannot see him playing regularly for Liverpool next season and he would probably be used predominantly in the cup games.

“He needs to keep playing and keep developing. He had a great season down at Blackburn.

“I definitely seeing him going back out on loan, 100 per cent.

“It is important the club pick the right side for him. It could quite possibly be a Premier League club. Perhaps one of the teams that have just come up. Norwich is one that springs to mind immediately.

“A move like that could take his game to the next level.”

The player has since joined Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in Austria for the club’s pre-season camp ahead of the next campaign.

Given that we’re reportedly looking for a new forward to bolster our attacking options next season, it wouldn’t seem to make the greatest of sense to send the teenager out on another loan.

With Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi both proving somewhat ineffective last term, handing the Englishman an opportunity in the first-team squad this coming campaign could be a bold but well-advised move by Klopp as he looks to shake up the frontline.

Sending out Elliott on loan again would leave us with only Diogo Jota as potentially effective backup to our prestigious front-three, though it’s possible that our Swiss international’s performances during the European Championship may have earned him a second chance.

Either way, we’d expect the Fulham Academy graduate to have an opportunity this pre-season to prove his readiness for football in England’s top-flight.