Ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez reveals reaction he’s received from Reds and Blues fans over Everton appointment

Rafa Benitez has claimed that he has received a positive response to his appointment as Everton boss from the Blues fans he has come into contact with.

The former Liverpool boss was granted the vacant hotseat at Goodison Park following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, with the Italian boss taking over from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

“The Evertonians around my place they are quite happy and were very supportive,” the Spaniard spoke in his first presser for the club.

“Even Liverpudlians were accepting that it’s a chance, it’s an opportunity for me to come back to the Premier League to compete for something.

“Talking about the banners, we can talk about one, two people – you never know.

“It’s better to think about the positives and how a lot of people were encouraging me to do well. I’m happy with that.”

It’s a move that has divided both the red and blue halves of Merseyside, with the ex-Valencia boss receiving horrific threats from a minority of Toffees.

Having witnessed Benitez make a switch to Chelsea after leaving Liverpool, a move to Everton is by comparison less hurtful in consideration of who are our closest rivals.

As things stand, we couldn’t be in a better position with Jurgen Klopp, and we couldn’t possibly be enticed by any other manager in world football.

It’s not an appointment we would have envisioned for the 61-year-old, but we wish him all the best for the future.