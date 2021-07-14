Liverpool could resolve Wijnaldum replacement saga soon as La Liga giants open to €50m star’s swift exit – report

Liverpool could be set to arrange the transfer of reported target Saul Niguez in the near future, as Atletico Madrid are happy for the player to make a swift exit, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

This would solve a long-standing issue for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the departure of Gini Wijnaldum on a free leaving a considerable vacancy for the club’s recruitment team to fill.

The potential fly in the ointment, however, is Barcelona’s rumoured interest in the €50m valued Spaniard, with Atletico said to be tempted by the Catalan giants’ offer of a swap deal involving former Los Colchoneros star Antoine Griezmann.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano expects Liverpool to complete surprise signing; drops cryptic transfer hint

We’ve been recently heavily linked with a move for one of Diego Simeone’s key stars, with the player’s stock in the Spanish capital having fallen slightly in recent times, as evidenced by his exclusion from Luis Enrique’s European Championship squad.

While under normal circumstances we’d have to keep a close eye on Barcelona, the La Liga giant’s financial difficulties arguably make a move for Saul far less likely than some reports are speculating.

Given our own pressing need for a new midfielder – and a durable one at that – we’d imagine that Liverpool have more maneuverability when it comes to making a move for the 26-year-old.