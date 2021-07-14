Liverpool handed major blow in pursuit of £35m Wijnaldum replacement – report

Liverpool’s hopes of landing linked target Saul Niguez have taken a hit, with it being claimed that the Spaniard has his eyes set on a switch to Barcelona ahead of Merseyside this summer.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo (via InsideFutbol), with the Spanish outlet pointing to talks between Atletico Madrid and their league rivals.

It has been suggested that former Los Colchoneros favourite Antoine Griezmann could be utilised in a potential swap deal for the 26-year-old.

With James Pearce of the Athletic likewise confirming that our interest in Saul is far from having progressed into a £35m bid, it would appear to be the case that there is some way to go before we could officially count the player as ‘ours’.

We know we need a Gini Wijnaldum replacement, that much is clear; we simply cannot afford to repeat the mistake of the last summer window and assume that injury-prone backup options will carry us through the next campaign.

Finances are, of course, tight – as is the case for many of Europe’s heavyweights still reeling from the impact of the pandemic – but a new midfielder must be considered a priority above all else.