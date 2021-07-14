Liverpool star still likely to be sold this summer despite joining Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season training camp in Austria – report

Marko Grujic has been pictured with the Liverpool squad in Austria for the club’s pre-season training camp.

However, this is far from being an indication that the player will be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

This comes from Record (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet claiming that both the Serbian and the Reds are interested in receiving offers for the midfielder.

Porto are considered to be serious contenders for the 25-year-old’s signature, though are balking at the Merseysiders’ €17m asking price.

READ MORE: Liverpool could resolve Wijnaldum replacement saga soon as La Liga giants open to €50m star’s swift exit – report

Having witnessed Michael Edwards’ shrewd transfer efforts in prior windows, we’ve no doubt some sort of compromise that still benefits us will be reached courtesy of our sporting director.

Considering that the former Red Star Belgrade prodigy made over 30 appearances, across all competitions, for the Liga Nos outfit – not to mention with two years remaining on his current terms at Anfield – we can certainly argue over the fairness of the fee attached.