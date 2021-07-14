Pearce issues update on Liverpool’s transfer prospects: ‘There is money there to spend…’

James Pearce has reinforced the idea that Liverpool remain in need of player sales to conduct further transfers beyond that of Ibrahima Konate.

The reporter was responding to a question regarding Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, with whom the Reds have been heavily linked with of late.

“Liverpool are in a position where, at the moment, it’s a case of wait and see depending on what they can raise from sales,” The Athletic journalist told The1892RedsPodcast.

“There is money there to spend but if you could boost that kitty considerably by selling the likes of [Marko] Grujic and [Harry] Wilson, [Xherdan] Shaqiri and [Divock] Origi – you’ve got the lesser likes like [Loris] Karius and [Sheyi] Ojo – then clearly that will have an impact in terms of how much you’ve got to recruit that Wijnaldum replacement.

“There’s been so many links, so many players, but at the moment nothing to my knowledge is well advanced.”

The loss of Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer has led several reports to suggest that the Merseysiders are likely to recruit a potential replacement in addition to a new forward, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on bolstering his forward line this summer.

We’ve already begun the process of casting away our deadwood with the sales of Kamil Grabara and Liam Millar, though, as Pearce has already pointed out, more expensive outgoings will be required potentially for us to bring in further signings.

Now that the European Championship has drawn to a close, things should theoretically escalate among a number of stars linked with the exit door.

We at Empire of the Kop would be surprised to see the club fail to bring in a suitable Wijnaldum replacement given Klopp’s reliance on the Dutch international over the last five seasons.