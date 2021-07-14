‘Would be the perfect player’ – Wolves frontman can offer Liverpool something ‘different’ to Mane & Salah, says ex-PL star

Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Adama Traore to be a “perfect” option for Liverpool to pursue in the summer transfer window.

Citing the player’s role for Luis Enrique’s Spain outfit during the European Championship, the 34-year-old claimed that the forward would be a suitable backup signing for the Reds’ prestigious front-three.

“It would give Liverpool a plan B. You saw it for Spain, he was there as an option, a plan B,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“Liverpool haven’t really got that at the moment. Liverpool’s bench is very poor at the moment. When you’re looking at [Xhederan] Shaqiri, [Divock] Origi.

“They need someone who can come on for Mane or Salah who’s different. I think Traore would be the perfect player.”

The Merseysiders are also said to be keeping an eye on PSV’s Donyell Malen, with whom the club has been most heavily linked with of late.

Though we at the EOTK would expect the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino to rediscover the form that directly contributed to our recent trophy successes, it’s arguably time to upgrade on our backup options.

Failing to register a single league goal between them, both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have proved to be far from the level of prior summer signing Diogo Jota last term.

The Swiss international redeemed himself to a certain degree in the European Championship, but realistically the pair have to be considered likely to face the transfer chop if we are still as reliant on player sales, in order to arrange further transfers, as some have suggested.

Though there are qualities that will certainly appeal to the recruitment team, we can’t see Traore as being the man to help us overcome a goal deficit next season.