Championship trio & Premier League club target Liverpool winger – report

West Bromwich Albion are one of three Championship clubs in the queue for Liverpool wide man Harry Wilson.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim fellow second tier sides Cardiff and Swansea are also in the mix for the Welshman.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Brentford are also in the race for Wilson, as per the above report – but it looks increasingly likely the 24-year-old is set for a switch to the Championship.

Given the Welshman has been with Liverpool since the age of just eight, it’d be a shame to see him turn his back on Anfield – but the writing does appear to be on the wall.

Transfermarkt value Wilson at £15.3 million – should the Reds be able to secure a fee around that figure, it’d raise money for Jurgen Klopp’s transfer kitty this summer.

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for a new forward, with potential midfield options also being sounded out.