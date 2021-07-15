Fabrizio Romano drops cryptic Liverpool transfer hint; expects signing in ‘next weeks’

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has a habit of sending fan-bases into frenzies – Liverpool being no exception.

The renowned journalist, responding to a Reds supporter, has dropped a rather cryptic transfer hint on social media.

Queried on previous claims Liverpool will make a new signing (after Ibrahima Konate), Romano suggested another player is in fact on the horizon – but the club will have to complete a sale of their own first.

‘They signed Konate and they’ll sign some new player in the next weeks, once they’ll sell some player. I also said there’s nothing imminent yet,’ he tweeted.

Liverpool have been linked with several players lately, especially midfielders – from Saul Niguez to Renato Sanches – but the Reds are notably tight-lipped when it comes to transfer business.

Problem is, those who the club speak to may not be as quiet, with reports circulating that Serie A side Sassuolo have made contact regarding Marko Grujic.