James Milner cracks Joel Matip joke as Liverpool continue pre-season preparations

Liverpool stalwart James Milner is already loving life at the Reds’ training camp in Austria.

The midfielder took to Instagram to crack a joke about team-mate Joel Matip after a session under the sun in Vienna.

Milner shared a snap of himself seemingly under pressure from the 6’4″ centre-half with a funny caption.

Accompanying the photograph of the duo, with one of Matip’s legs at full stretch, was the following text: ‘Longest run in this pre-season is the one around Joel’s outstretched legs‘.

After so long out of action, we often forget just how good of a relationship the Liverpool players have with one another – and it’s lovely to see once again.

The lads have four pre-season friendlies lined up for the next few weeks against three German sides and one Austrian outfit.

Two mini-games against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart are up first on July 20 – then Mainz three days later, and Hertha Berlin on the 29th to round things off.