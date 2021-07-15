Liverpool could take advantage of Serie A twist as midfielder is shortlisted – opinion

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is subject of interest from Serie A side Sassuolo.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Neroverdi have made their first move for the Serbia international.

Sassuolo are preparing for life after Manuel Locatelli, with the 23-year-old set to leave the club this summer, as per the above report.

If the Serie A outfit are serious in their interest of Grujic, which it seems they are, it presents Liverpool with an opportunity.

The Reds have recently been linked with a move for Domenico Berardi – as the reputable Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims there is concrete interest from the Premier League giants, alongside Leicester City, Lazio and Milan.

If Jurgen Klopp wants to add the 26-year-old forward to his squad, now may be an excellent time to ask Sassuolo a few questions.

Berardi, who is valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt, is said to have sparked interest from Liverpool previously, with the Italy star once admitting he’d ‘choose’ to play for the Reds.