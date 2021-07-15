Liverpool defender ready to challenge ‘best in the world’ this season

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas is looking forward to getting his teeth stuck into the new season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Greece international explained he’s well aware he’s competing with the ‘best left-back in the world’ in Andy Robertson, but is more than ready for the challenge.

“I am very happy to be back with the boys, everything is good. Training is hard and really intense, but this will help us a lot for the next games,” Tsimikas said.

“The first six months were very difficult for me because I had COVID and two injuries, but the second half of the year was good and I trained very hard. Now I am more ready and in good shape to give everything for the team and help achieve our goals.

“I know I have to challenge the best left-back in the world. This gives me the power to do my work well every day, to continue working hard and to continue to be as good as I can.

“My target for next season is to stay healthy, first of all, and after to play more games and help my team.”

After such a difficult start to life at Liverpool, evading fitness woes and getting a string of good performances under his belt would be a fantastic way for Tsimikas to get 2021/22 underway.

The Greek is well-revered in his homeland and for good reason – the Reds couldn’t ask for a much better player to be sitting behind Robertson in the pecking order.

Tsimikas may have an uphill battle to convince some Liverpool supporters after a frustrating debut term, but a strong showing in pre-season would be a huge step in the right direction for his prospects.