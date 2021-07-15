Liverpool inform 25-year-old he will be sold this summer – report

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has reportedly been told the Reds will sell him this summer.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, via Sport Witness, who claim the Premier League giants are prepared to accept the bid that comes closest to their €17 million valuation.

Having enjoyed a successful season with Porto on loan last term, the Primeira Liga are said to be keen on Grujic.

But new reports claim Sassuolo have made contact with Liverpool regarding the 25-year-old, as they look to replace Manuel Locatelli.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Serie A outfit have made the first move for the Serbian.

Although impressing in flashes, Grujic has never really shown he can consistently play at the level required by Liverpool.

Mind you, he hasn’t had many opportunities, with just 16 appearances for the Reds since 2016.

A move to Serie A could suit Grujic – his last two loans were with Hertha Berlin and Porto; two very competitive sides, which would put him in good stead to impress at Sassuolo.