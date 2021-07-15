Liverpool reject chance to sign Ozan Kabak for astonishing knocked-down fee

Liverpool have rejected a chance to sign Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak for a drastically knocked-down fee this summer.
The Reds were handed an opportunity to bring the Turkey international back to Anfield on a permanent basis for just £8.5 million, according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones.
Schalke were believed to be previously asking for around £23 million for Kabak, but their delicate financial position this summer has forced a re-think.
After being relegated to 2. Bundesliga, the Konigsblauen are said to be trying to cut down their wage bill and the centre-half, who spent six months on loan at Liverpool last season, is on around £35,000 per week [Salary Sport].
We at Empire of the Kop believe the Reds are missing a trick if they’ve truly closed the door on signing Kabak for £8.5 million.
If Liverpool were to sign him for that little, they could quite easily play him in domestic cup matches this season and sell him next summer for around £30 million – if there was still no room at Anfield or him.
DO WE NOT LEARN LAST SEASONS LESSONS ON INJURIES?
.Obviously we Reds do not know what is going on behind the scenes but this situation would seem to be a no-brainer.
We have made some very astute deals in the past and some disastrous ones. But in these days of multi million pound transfers Kabak at 8.5m would appear to be a sound investment if only, along with Nat Phillips, as cover for the injury prone defenders we have at present. YNWA