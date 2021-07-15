Liverpool reject chance to sign Ozan Kabak for astonishing knocked-down fee

Liverpool have rejected a chance to sign Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak for a drastically knocked-down fee this summer.

The Reds were handed an opportunity to bring the Turkey international back to Anfield on a permanent basis for just £8.5 million, according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones.

Schalke were believed to be previously asking for around £23 million for Kabak, but their delicate financial position this summer has forced a re-think.

After being relegated to 2. Bundesliga, the Konigsblauen are said to be trying to cut down their wage bill and the centre-half, who spent six months on loan at Liverpool last season, is on around £35,000 per week [Salary Sport].

We at Empire of the Kop believe the Reds are missing a trick if they’ve truly closed the door on signing Kabak for £8.5 million.

If Liverpool were to sign him for that little, they could quite easily play him in domestic cup matches this season and sell him next summer for around £30 million – if there was still no room at Anfield or him.