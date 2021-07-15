(Photos) Liverpool officially launch stunning new away kit for 2021/22 season

Posted by
(Photos) Liverpool officially launch stunning new away kit for 2021/22 season

Liverpool have officially launched their new away kit for the 2021/22 season.

The strip was made available for pre-order earlier this month, but fans are now able to pick it up in-store.

MORE: James Milner cracks Joel Matip joke as Liverpool continue pre-season preparations

In the club’s tweet below, Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones is photographed in the new off-white shirt.

As is the case with other Nike products, the Reds’ new kit is made entirely from recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top