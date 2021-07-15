(Photos) Liverpool officially launch stunning new away kit for 2021/22 season

Liverpool have officially launched their new away kit for the 2021/22 season.

The strip was made available for pre-order earlier this month, but fans are now able to pick it up in-store.

In the club’s tweet below, Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones is photographed in the new off-white shirt.

As is the case with other Nike products, the Reds’ new kit is made entirely from recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles.

📣 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐧-𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 🤩 This season’s @nikefootball kits are made from 100% recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles ♻️ Shop now ➡️ https://t.co/8qtORb3PIJ pic.twitter.com/tQfcniPuSd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2021