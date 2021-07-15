Saul Niguez to Barcelona ‘missing things’ as midfielder awaits Premier League move – report

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is at the centre of a mini-saga this summer, with Liverpool a concerned party.

The Reds are reportedly keen on the Spaniard, but Barcelona are ramping up their efforts to take the 26-year-old to Camp Nou.

According to reputable Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, who works for Sky Sport, Saul is waiting for an offer from the Premier League.

The above report states while there is ‘optimism’ for a move to Barcelona for the Atletico man, it’s not a done deal and is ‘missing things’.

Liverpool and fellow Premier League club Chelsea are believed to be interested in Saul, but may only act if a move to Catalona is called off.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who claims a deal involving Antoine Griezmann has been given the green light.