Serie A club makes move for Liverpool midfielder, deal could cost £14m – report

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is being targeted by Serie A side Sassuolo.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Neroverdi have made their first move for the Serbia international.

Grujic has spent four of his five seasons at Anfield out on loan and may very well be set for the exit door this summer.

Although impressing in flashes, the 25-year-old has never really shown he can consistently play at the level required by Liverpool.

Mind you, he hasn’t had many opportunities, with just 16 appearances for the Reds since 2016.

A move to Serie A could suit Grujic – his last two loans were with Hertha Berlin and Porto; two very competitive sides, which would put him in good stead to impress at Sassuolo.

The midfielder is valued at £13.5 million by Transfermarkt, but it’s unclear exactly what asking price Liverpool would set.