(Video) “Did you see that?” – Curtis Jones’ jovial reaction to skill-move in Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is enjoying his time at the Reds’ pre-season camp in Austria.

In the latest instalment of LFC TV’s Inside Training, the starlet can be seen cheekily nutmegging fellow youngster Conor Bradley.

The duo made their way over to a drill led by Jurgen Klopp, before Jones playfully put the ball between the Northern Ireland international’s legs.

“Did you see that?” the Scouser said to the camera-operator, later asking if it was better than a similar trick Virgil van Dijk pulled off in a prior session.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 5:30…