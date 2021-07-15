(Video) Former Liverpool star revealed as penguin on Spain’s Masked Singer

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has made a surprise appearance on Spain’s version of The Masked Singer.

The 38-year-old donned a flamboyant penguin costume and performed a song in his native tongue, before revealing himself.

Reina is currently contracted to Serie A club Lazio, where he made 29 appearances last season.

The Spaniard spent eight seasons with Liverpool, winning the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

