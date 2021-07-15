(Video) Former Liverpool star revealed as penguin on Spain’s Masked Singer

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has made a surprise appearance on Spain’s version of The Masked Singer.

The 38-year-old donned a flamboyant penguin costume and performed a song in his native tongue, before revealing himself.

MORE: (Photos) Liverpool officially launch stunning new away kit for 2021/22 season

Reina is currently contracted to Serie A club Lazio, where he made 29 appearances last season.

The Spaniard spent eight seasons with Liverpool, winning the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

Meditando seriamente si el siguiente paso es Eurovisión 🎤🎶🤣 ¡Ha sido un lujazo participar en @MaskSingerA3! Lo he pasado en grande 🕺🏻❤️ Un saludo de vuestro pingüino flamenco 🐧👋🏼 #MaskSinger7 pic.twitter.com/2ZFXu9UBVp — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) July 14, 2021