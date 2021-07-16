Exclusive: Liverpool are interested in Saul Niguez as Griezmann discontent threatens Barcelona swap deal

Liverpool remain interested in Saul Niguez, though the player’s camp “has not yet received a formal proposal” from the Merseysiders, Empire of the Kop can exclusively reveal.

There appears to be some amount of disagreement on the matter between local journalists close to the club and those nearer to the action in continental Europe.

Wrote in my column for @LFCSCN (which I urge Norwegian speakers to subscribe to) that Saul was never a target for #LFC this summer. Not a case of a club denying interest after missing out, either – the player's camp called the rumours "nonsense" last week.https://t.co/t5QQl5SVrH — David Lynch (@dmlynch) July 14, 2021

According to Adrian Sanchez, presenter of Mas Que Pelotas, Antoine Griezmann’s discontentment with being used as a makeweight in a deal for the Spanish international could leave room for Liverpool to manoeuvre.

“The interest exists on the part of Liverpool, but in Spain they tell us that Saúl has not yet received a formal proposal,” the sports journalist told Empire of the Kop.

“I think that the operation could be carried out because Griezmann is very upset with FCBarcelona for making this negotiation behind his back.

“A meeting is expected this weekend with the representatives of both players to try to unblock the situation.”

This 👇🏻 (lo hemos contado esta mañana en Twitch) https://t.co/kBbDL4zzv4 — ᴀᴅʀɪᴀ́ɴ sᴀ́ɴᴄʜᴇᴢ (@_AdrianSnchz) July 15, 2021

This follows from an update provided by Matteo Moretto, with the Sky Sports reporter tweeting: “Griezmann-Saúl barter operation. There is optimism, true, but it is NOT imminent: patience. Missing things.

“There is no total agreement between Barça and Atleti on compensation and neither between Saul and the Catalans.

“The environment of the midfielder waiting for a Premier offer.”

Whether Jurgen Klopp’s men will supply a genuine offer Atletico Madrid’s way before Barcelona can work past their own hurdles remains a matter for debate, with the extent of the Reds’ financial capabilities being somewhat unclear.

READ MORE: Saul Niguez to Barcelona ‘is dead’ as Liverpool prepare to pounce – reports

The line that has been stuck to amongst those close to the club is that Liverpool will need to sell before they can buy, much in line with our history of sustainable transfer business.

With a midfielder of Saul’s calibre available, however, and our own need for a quality replacement for PSG-bound former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum to consider, it would seem a massive missed opportunity for the recruitment team were we to cede ground to Barcelona.

We appear to be set for something of a waiting game in the meantime, though, fortunately, the battle for the 26-year-old’s signature would seem to remain more than just a one-horse race.