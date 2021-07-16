Konate reveals planning around his social media videos that excited Liverpool fans

Liverpool centre-half Ibrahima Konate piqued the interest of his new supporters on social media this summer, with some eye-catching videos.

The young Frenchman had some fun clips shared on Instagram of himself celebrating his move to the Reds.

In the videos, Konate can be seen surrounded by his friends and family – and lots of pyrotechnics – as he revealed his new shirt number on a 2021/22 Liverpool home kit.

Speaking exclusively to Liverpoolfc.com, Ibou said he had the idea of making a video for ‘a long time’ and it was an independent project.

“With the COVID situation it was difficult to come to Liverpool,” he explained. “I had this idea for a long time.

“It was good because it was Liverpool with the red colour and I did this video in three hours and it was very, very great for me, my friends and my family – and for the club too. I did it alone but my brother and sister came to see, but they were not on the video.”

Konate sent Liverpool fans into a spin with his social media videos – they went down a treat on Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and Instagram.

The cheeky reveal of his new shirt number also got most major outlets talking about his transfer, several weeks after it was confirmed as a done deal.