Liverpool discover how much it’ll cost to sign France midfielder – report

Liverpool could be tempted to make a move for Lyon superstar Houssem Aouar this summer.

That’s according to renowned French journalist Julien Laurens, who claims it’ll now take just €25 million to sign the midfielder.

Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs are also linked with potential moves for Aouar, as per the above report.

Liverpool are believed to hold a long-standing interest in the Lyon star, with Goal’s Neil Jones confirming as much.

It’s unclear if the Reds’ stance has changed amid news of Aouar’s new, knocked-down price tag – but they’ll surely be aware of any updates.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in exploring options in the transfer market this summer, but Liverpool may have to sell before buying.

Nicolo Barella has recently been linked with an Anfield switch, with a rumoured €70 million bid for the Inter star on the horizon, but that sounds unrealistic.

Aouar, who was once valued at a whopping €69 million by Transfermarkt, seemingly being available for €25 million is a great opportunity.