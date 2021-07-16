Liverpool preparing offer for outstanding €70m Euro 2020 winner – report

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella.

That’s according to Italian outlet La Repubblica, who claim the Reds are keen on the Euro 2020 winner.

Empire of the Kop are aware of interest from Liverpool in Barella, with the Anfield outfit touching base with Inter last month.

The Reds were turned away, in-part because the player was still in action for Italy at the European Championships.

But La Repubblica also report Liverpool are now preparing a whopping £60 million offer for Barella.

Nicolo Barella has attracted many eyes after stunning at Euro 2020

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen on exploring options in the summer transfer market, but an offer of anything near £60 million sounds like pure fiction.

Mind you, it wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool surprised us. That being said, Inter will vehemently resist approaches for Barella this summer – as he was a key part of their title-winning side last term.

