New Liverpool signing reveals ‘pressure’ of replacing Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool centre-half Ibrahima Konate is currently posted up with his new team-mates at the Reds’ training camp in Austria.

With a few pre-season friendlies on the horizon, it shouldn’t be too long before we see the Frenchman donning his new strip.

Konate has notably taken the No.5 shirt at Liverpool, which was previously worn by Netherlands international Gini Wijnaldum.

Speaking exclusively to Liverpoolfc.com, Ibou explained there is some ‘pressure’ with wearing the number – but it’ll help him improve.

“I think it’s an important number for this club. A great player had this number before me,” Konate said.

“I have not pressure but a little bit of pressure because I have to improve for the future. I hope I will do great things with this number.”

Konate is one of the most exciting players in his age group on the continent, and we at Empire of the Kop are sure he’ll do the No.5 shirt proud.

Before Wijnaldum, the number was also famously worn by former Liverpool greats Daniel Agger and Milan Baros.