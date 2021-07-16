‘Polish Messi’ officially signs pro contract with Liverpool; Klopp will be buzzing

Liverpool starlet Mateusz Musialowski has signed his first professional contract with the Reds, the club has officially confirmed.

The 17-year-old joined the Premier League giants last summer from UKS SMS Lodz and has already made a name for himself on Merseyside.

MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk playfully messes with Ibou Konate in Liverpool training

With some eye-catching performances for Liverpool U18s, Musialowski has drawn comparisons to a certain Argentine superstar called Lionel, earning himself the ‘Polish Messi‘ nickname – as per The Athletic, with Jurgen Klopp said to be ‘wowed’ by the youngster.

With 12 goals and three assists under his belt for the Reds’ youth side in just 25 appearances, there is a belief inside Kirkby that Mateusz is on course to be a future star.

The teenager is currently away with the senior squad, posted up at Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

With a few friendlies lined up over the next couple of weeks, including two mini-games, we could see Musialowski in action this summer.