Saul Niguez to Barcelona ‘is dead’ as Liverpool prepare to pounce – reports

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is at the centre of a mini-saga this summer, with Liverpool a concerned party.

Numerous sources claim the Spaniard is close to signing for Barcelona, but renowned RAC1 journalist Gerard Moreno claims the deal ‘is dead, for now’.

Earlier this week, doubt was thrown over negotiations between the Catalan side and Saul’s representatives, with Sky Italia’s Matteo Moretto reporting the agreement was ‘missing things’.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has previously stated Liverpool are keen on the Atletico man, but may only act if Barcelona’s move for the midfielder falls through.

It’s unclear just how interested the Reds are on Saul – with some sources close to the club going as far as to brand the links ‘nonsense’.

Antoine Griezmann is said to be involved in a sort of swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico, with the player already giving it the green light, as per Romano.

Should Liverpool pounce as Barcelona flounder, it’s unclear what sort of deal the Reds will pursue – but a player exchange is unlikely.