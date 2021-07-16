Serie A side lodge official bid for 29-year-old Liverpool star – report

Lazio have reportedly made their move to sign Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

That’s according to La Lazio Siamo Noi, as cited by our friends over at The Laziali, who claim a bid of €12 million has been offered.

As per the above report, the Biancocelesti will switch up their system to 4-3-3 next season and need to look at wingers this summer, with Shaqiri seemingly a key target.

The Swiss flyer registered just 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last term, with most of them coming from the bench.

Chiefly utilised as Mo Salah’s back-up, the Reds’ No.23 barely gets any game-time, but is more than good enough to play every week for another top side.

Just a few months ago it was reported Shaqiri had rejected opportunities to leave Liverpool over the winter, which may have had an impact on Takumi Minamino’s loan switch to Southampton.

The Switzerland international has two years left on his current deal at Anfield, which should give the club some leverage in potential negotiations this summer.

Football Insider report Liverpool have previously asked for as much as £23 million for Shaqiri, which is significantly higher than the aforementioned €12 million (£10.2m) bid Lazio have offered.