Steven Gerrard keen on signing cast-out Liverpool hero for Rangers – report

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The Belgian, who finished off the famous ‘corner taken quickly’ against Barcelona in the Champions League – as the Reds marched to a sixth European title – has seen his role at Anfield evaporate.

MORE: Serie A side lodge official bid for 29-year-old Liverpool star – report

Origi was a notable squad member throughout 2019 and 2020, but made just nine Premier League appearances last season.

And so 90min, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, claim Rangers are one of several clubs looking to sign the 26-year-old this summer – with former Reds captain Gerrard at the helm.

The above report also lists Celtic, West Ham, Southampton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace as interested parties.

We at Empire of the Kop rarely like to see players leave Liverpool, but it may be the best thing for Origi right now – he likely doesn’t have a future at Anfield and is still young enough to make a name for himself elsewhere.