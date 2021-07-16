(Video) Virgil van Dijk playfully messes with Ibou Konate in Liverpool training

Summer signing Ibou Konate is settling in with his new Liverpool team-mates quite well, it seems!

A short video of the young Frenchman and Reds stalwart Virgil van Dijk has emerged on social media – and we love it.

As you can see below, Liverpool’s No.4, who is often a joker at training, purposely bumps into Konate playfully.

Poor Ibou doesn’t seem to know if van Dijk is messing around or not – but he’ll definitely come to learn Virg is just a big kid!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.