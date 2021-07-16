(Video) Virgil van Dijk playfully messes with Ibou Konate in Liverpool training


(Video) Virgil van Dijk playfully messes with Ibou Konate in Liverpool training

Summer signing Ibou Konate is settling in with his new Liverpool team-mates quite well, it seems!

A short video of the young Frenchman and Reds stalwart Virgil van Dijk has emerged on social media – and we love it.

As you can see below, Liverpool’s No.4, who is often a joker at training, purposely bumps into Konate playfully.

Poor Ibou doesn’t seem to know if van Dijk is messing around or not – but he’ll definitely come to learn Virg is just a big kid!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

