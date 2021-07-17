(Image) Harvey Elliott’s FIFA Ultimate Team: Mbappe benched with Liverpool favourite as Euro 2020 winner starts

Like most people in football his age, Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott is a big fan of EA Sport’s FIFA franchise.

The youngster recently took to Instagram to share his Ultimate Team – and it has quite a few gems!

Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Euro 2020 winner Marco Verratti make the starting XI, while Kylian Mbappe joins Bobby Firmino on the bench.

Most shockingly – Argentina icon Diego Maradona is in young Harvey’s reserves!

Take a look at the screen-grab below for Elliott’s team in full…