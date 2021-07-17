Liverpool determined to sell cast-out duo to raise £22m transfer kitty – report

Liverpool are said to be ‘determined’ to sell cast-out winger Harry Wilson this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who claim midfielder Marko Grujic is also up on the Anfield chopping block.

MORE: Liverpool’s stance on Minamino & two other players made clear this summer – report

Liverpool are hoping to raise around £22 million from selling the duo, which Jurgen Klopp will be granted to use in the summer transfer market, as per the above report.

The Reds are believed to be in a position in which they need to offload deadwood before they can do some shopping of their own.

Saul Niguez is a name that is continually popping up this summer, with the latest line from within European media that a supposed deal with Barcelona is going cold.

Empire of the Kop understands Liverpool are interested in the Atletico Madrid midfielder, but may only make a move if ongoing talks with the Catalan side break down.