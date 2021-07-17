Liverpool determined to sell cast-out duo to raise £22m transfer kitty – report

Liverpool are said to be ‘determined’ to sell cast-out winger Harry Wilson this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who claim midfielder Marko Grujic is also up on the Anfield chopping block.

Liverpool are hoping to raise around £22 million from selling the duo, which Jurgen Klopp will be granted to use in the summer transfer market, as per the above report.

The Reds are believed to be in a position in which they need to offload deadwood before they can do some shopping of their own.

Saul Niguez is a name that is continually popping up this summer, with the latest line from within European media that a supposed deal with Barcelona is going cold.

Empire of the Kop understands Liverpool are interested in the Atletico Madrid midfielder, but may only make a move if ongoing talks with the Catalan side break down.

