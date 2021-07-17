Liverpool handed boost in pursuit of Euro 2020 star as club signs possible replacement

Liverpool have potentially been handed a boost in their reported pursuit of Rennes starlet Jeremy Doku.

The 19-year-old turned heads at Euro 2020, standing out as a key player in Belgium’s side, and has been linked with moves away from Ligue 1 this summer.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool made a ‘request’ for Doku in recent weeks.

The Reds could have just been handed a boost in their apparent pursuit of the youngster – as Rennes have confirmed the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Typically deployed as a left-winger, the teenager has shown proficiency at playing on both flanks and could be a possible replacement for Doku.

Sulemana himself is an exciting talent, arriving in France from Nordsjaelland with 14 goals and eight assists to his name in 42 senior appearances.