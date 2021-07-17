Liverpool star set to be rewarded with lifetime contract after leading club to glory – report

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to be offered a new, lengthy deal by the club.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who claim the Reds are ready to open talks with the midfielder over a lifetime contract.

MORE: (Image) Harvey Elliott’s FIFA Ultimate Team: Mbappe benched with Liverpool favourite as Euro 2020 winner starts

If true, this comes as fantastic news – after the 31-year-old led Liverpool through their most successful period in recent years.

Captaining the Reds as they collected winners’ medals in the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League, Henderson has already cemented his name in the club’s history books.

The skipper’s current deal is set to expire in two years, but Liverpool are looking to tie the veteran down until the day he hangs up his boots, as per the above report.

After picking up a couple of serious injuries last season, Henderson only managed to make 21 Premier League appearances for the Reds last term.

A strong start to pre-season, after making his return to fitness for England at Euro 2020, would be a huge step in the right direction for the captain – and it’ll come as a massive boost to his team-mates and Jurgen Klopp.