Liverpool’s summer stance on Minamino & two other players made clear – report

Takumi Minamino is one of three players Liverpool believe to be ‘dispensable’ this summer.

That’s according to Goal’s Neil Jones, who claims Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are in the same boat as the Japan star.

While Liverpool are not actively trying to sell the trio, should a fair offer arrive for any of them, the Reds will consider it.

As per the above report, it’s unlikely a suitable bid is made for Minamino this summer.

Origi is said to have potential suitors in England and Germany, though – whereas Shaqiri has long-term admirers in Lazio.

Liverpool are in a position in which they need to sell before they can buy this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen on exploring opportunities in the transfer market, but it’s unclear if the boss has a kitty behind him.