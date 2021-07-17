Saul Niguez to Barcelona ‘getting cold’ as Liverpool & Chelsea prepare to pounce – reports

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is at the centre of a mini-saga this summer, with Liverpool a concerned party.

Numerous sources claim the Spaniard is close to signing for Barcelona, but renowned journalist Matteo Moretto reports the deal ‘is getting cold’.

MORE: Liverpool discover how much it’ll cost to sign France midfielder – report

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has previously stated Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on Saul, but may only act if Barcelona’s move for the midfielder falls through – and Moretto seems to concur, stating two Premier League sides are ‘very attentive’.

It’s unclear just how interested the Reds are in Saul, with some sources close to the club going as far as to brand the links ‘nonsense’.

Antoine Griezmann is said to be involved in a sort of swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico, with the player already giving it the go-ahead, as per Romano – but Empire of the Kop understands the Frenchman isn’t happy with being a makeweight in the exchange.

Should Liverpool pounce as Barcelona flounder, it’s unclear what sort of deal the Reds will pursue – but a player swap is unlikely.