(Video) LFC TV drop new Joel Matip training goal comp – including Ibou Konate nutmeg

Joel Matip has resumed full Liverpool training – as the Reds prepare for the new season in their summer camp in Austria.

The centre-half has a habit of making marauding runs during games, galloping 40-50 yards before spraying a pass wide.

MORE: (Video) Old clip of current Liverpool star calling Steven Gerrard his idol emerges

And it seems this is something Matip works on in training! A short clip of the 29-year-old has been released by LFC TV – in which he takes on several of his team-mates before banging a few goals in.

Joel’s most eye-catching strike is perhaps the first one – as he puts the ball right through Ibou Konate’s legs!