(Video) Old clip of current Liverpool star calling Steven Gerrard his idol emerges

Andy Robertson is a walking Liverpool legend, but once upon a time the full-back was represented Queen’s Park and Dundee United in Scotland.

During his early days up in the Kingdom of the Gaels, Robbo was once asked who is footballing idol is and why.

And just when we thought we couldn’t love him anymore, the young full-back only went and said Steven Gerrard, citing his performances in the Champions League as to why.

In the video below, which appears to be from around 2014 – making Robertson 19 or 20 at the time – the Scot reveals Stevie G as his idol…