(Video) Sadio Mane slates Virgil van Dijk for funny reason in Liverpool training

Posted by
(Video) Sadio Mane slates Virgil van Dijk for funny reason in Liverpool training

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, calling himself the club’s official DJ for training sessions, has slated team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s music taste.

The Senegal superstar, speaking to LFC TV, revealed he is often the man who picks the music – but big Virg sometimes gets a chance.

MORE: (Video) LFC TV drop new Joel Matip training goal compilation – including Ibou Konate nutmeg

Mane clearly isn’t a fan of the Netherlands centre-half’s music taste – as he described the 30-year-old as the ‘worst DJ’ at the club.

What we need now is for the duo to sit down, build a playlist, and ask Liverpool fans to vote on who has the better shouts!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 0:46…

Inside Training from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top