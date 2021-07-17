(Video) Sadio Mane slates Virgil van Dijk for funny reason in Liverpool training

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, calling himself the club’s official DJ for training sessions, has slated team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s music taste.

The Senegal superstar, speaking to LFC TV, revealed he is often the man who picks the music – but big Virg sometimes gets a chance.

Mane clearly isn’t a fan of the Netherlands centre-half’s music taste – as he described the 30-year-old as the ‘worst DJ’ at the club.

What we need now is for the duo to sit down, build a playlist, and ask Liverpool fans to vote on who has the better shouts!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 0:46…