(Video) “Taki!” – Liverpool coach buzzes as Minamino scores great goal in training

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is preparing for the new season at the Reds’ training camp in Austria with his team-mates.

The Japan star spent last season out on loan at Southampton, but is looking to work his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Minamino’s pre-season is seemingly getting off to a solid start, with coaches buzzing at the 26-year-old finding the back of the net in training.

In the video below – if you skip to 4:10 – you can see the Liverpool star bagging a great goal after a lovely team move, with one coach shouting “Taki” after the strike – via LFC TV.