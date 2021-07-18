27-year-old jokes about replacing Roberto Firmino for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joked about replacing Roberto Firmino this coming season.

The 27-year-old is currently posted up with his team-mates in the Reds’ pre-season camp in Austria.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled with his fitness since swapping Arsenal for Liverpool, but is preparing to go again next term.

Getting his pre-season off to a fiery start, the Liverpool ace has joked his goal-scoring form in training could become a problem for Firmino.

Speaking to LFC TV about one strike in particular, Ox compared himself to the Brazilian. “It was more of a Bobby Firmino-esque goal [against Burnley]. Bobby, be careful,” he said.

While the midfielder is obviously just joking, he does have a habit of finding the back of the net – perhaps playing in a more central-attacking role could suit him!