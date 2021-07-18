Jurgen Klopp reveals when Ibou Konate will make his Liverpool debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Ibrahima Konate will make his club debut this coming week.

The Reds are in action against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on Tuesday as part of their preparations ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Liverpool are currently posted up at their summer training camp in Austria, where they’ll remain until the end of July.

The Reds will take on local side Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on the same day, in two 30-minute mini-games.

Konate will make his Liverpool debut during those aforementioned fixtures, which was confirmed by Klopp to the club’s official website – in which Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip will also be hoping to feature after both making fitness comebacks.

We at Empire of the Kop – like most fans – are excited to see Ibou in action for the Reds.